Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Carlisle United

Joe Tomlinson netted after just six minutes to give Dons the lead, before being pegged back by former striker Matt Dennis
Alex Gilbey then restored Dons’ lead seven minutes before half-time, but Kadeem Harris fired in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time.
Here’s how we rated the players in the enthralling draw.
1. Connal Trueman - 7
Made an important save at the end of the first-half to keep out a third | Jane Russell
2. Jack Sanders - 7
Not quite as dominant as on Saturday. Aside from Dennis' goal, had the ex Don under control | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 6.5
Had his hands full with the Carlisle wide men but came out on top for the most part | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5
Solid if unspectacular | Jane Russell
