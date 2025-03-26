How we rated the MK Dons player after the draw with CarlisleHow we rated the MK Dons player after the draw with Carlisle
How we rated the MK Dons player after the draw with Carlisle | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Carlisle United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

It was an thrilling draw between MK Dons and Carlisle as the sides drew 2-2 at Brunton Park.

Joe Tomlinson netted after just six minutes to give Dons the lead, before being pegged back by former striker Matt Dennis

Alex Gilbey then restored Dons’ lead seven minutes before half-time, but Kadeem Harris fired in the equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Here’s how we rated the players in the enthralling draw.

Made an important save at the end of the first-half to keep out a third

1. Connal Trueman - 7

Made an important save at the end of the first-half to keep out a third | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Not quite as dominant as on Saturday. Aside from Dennis' goal, had the ex Don under control

2. Jack Sanders - 7

Not quite as dominant as on Saturday. Aside from Dennis' goal, had the ex Don under control | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Had his hands full with the Carlisle wide men but came out on top for the most part

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

Had his hands full with the Carlisle wide men but came out on top for the most part | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Solid if unspectacular

4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5

Solid if unspectacular | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice