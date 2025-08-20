Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Crawley Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:53 BST

It was a fiery encounter as MK Dons and Crawley Town shared the spoils in an enthralling 1-1 draw at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night.

Luke Offord’s first goal of the season with 20 minutes to go cancelled out Ade Adeyemo’s goal in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time to ensure a point for Paul Warne’s side who maintained their unbeaten start to the season, while Scott Lindsey’s Reds picked up their first point of the campaign.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It was a hard-fought point for both sides at the Broadfield Stadium

Made three or four excellent saves to keep his end of the bargain. His busiest game of the season and stood up to the task

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Made three or four excellent saves to keep his end of the bargain. His busiest game of the season and stood up to the task

Scored the all important equaliser, but put on a stern defensive display at the other end under a lot of pressure

3. Luke Offord - 8

Scored the all important equaliser, but put on a stern defensive display at the other end under a lot of pressure

Had his hands full with Tshimanga and then Showunmi. Won a lot of headers and threw himself in front of a lot

4. Jack Sanders - 7.5

Had his hands full with Tshimanga and then Showunmi. Won a lot of headers and threw himself in front of a lot

