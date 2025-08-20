Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Crawley Town

Luke Offord’s first goal of the season with 20 minutes to go cancelled out Ade Adeyemo’s goal in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time to ensure a point for Paul Warne’s side who maintained their unbeaten start to the season, while Scott Lindsey’s Reds picked up their first point of the campaign.
1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the draw with Crawley
It was a hard-fought point for both sides at the Broadfield Stadium | Jane Russell
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5
Made three or four excellent saves to keep his end of the bargain. His busiest game of the season and stood up to the task | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 8
Scored the all important equaliser, but put on a stern defensive display at the other end under a lot of pressure | Jane Russell
4. Jack Sanders - 7.5
Had his hands full with Tshimanga and then Showunmi. Won a lot of headers and threw himself in front of a lot | Jane Russell