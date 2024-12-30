Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Crewe Alexandra

Ending their three-match losing streak, Joe White fired Dons’ ahead with his fourth goal of the season early on, before Jamie Knight-Lebel got his first career goal on 56 minutes to secure a share of the spoils for the Railwaymen.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Tom McGill - 7
Made two crucial stops, one in each half, but had one heart-in-mouth moment when he was nearly caught in possession | Jane Russell
2. Luke Offord - 6.5
Looked happy to step up into midfield in the first-half especially, taking on his former club. Those chances were limited in the second-half though when Crewe stepped on | Jane Russell
3. Nico Lawrence - 6.5
Looked more comfortable and confident on the ball than in recent games | Jane Russell
4. Sam Sherring - 6.5
A good return to the starting line-up after a while without one. Didn't look out of place | Jane Russell
