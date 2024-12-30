How we rated the MK Dons players after the draw with CreweHow we rated the MK Dons players after the draw with Crewe
How we rated the MK Dons players after the draw with Crewe | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Crewe Alexandra

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 30th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT

MK Dons brought down the curtain on 2024 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra on Sunday.

Ending their three-match losing streak, Joe White fired Dons’ ahead with his fourth goal of the season early on, before Jamie Knight-Lebel got his first career goal on 56 minutes to secure a share of the spoils for the Railwaymen.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Made two crucial stops, one in each half, but had one heart-in-mouth moment when he was nearly caught in possession

1. Tom McGill - 7

Made two crucial stops, one in each half, but had one heart-in-mouth moment when he was nearly caught in possession | Jane Russell

Looked happy to step up into midfield in the first-half especially, taking on his former club. Those chances were limited in the second-half though when Crewe stepped on

2. Luke Offord - 6.5

Looked happy to step up into midfield in the first-half especially, taking on his former club. Those chances were limited in the second-half though when Crewe stepped on | Jane Russell

Looked more comfortable and confident on the ball than in recent games

3. Nico Lawrence - 6.5

Looked more comfortable and confident on the ball than in recent games | Jane Russell

A good return to the starting line-up after a while without one. Didn't look out of place

4. Sam Sherring - 6.5

A good return to the starting line-up after a while without one. Didn't look out of place | Jane Russell

