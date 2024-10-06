How we rated the MK Dons players in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere RoversHow we rated the MK Dons players in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers
How we rated the MK Dons players in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 6th Oct 2024, 09:00 GMT

It was a disappointing end to Scott Lindsey’s first home game in charge of MK Dons as they had drew 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Regan Hendry’s goal in stoppage time at the end denied the head coach his first win at Stadium MK, cancelling out Joe White’s first-half strike to give Dons the lead.

Here’s how we rated the players in a pretty unmemorable encounter.

Made some good saves, and gave off an air of confidence

1. Tom McGill - 7

Made some good saves, and gave off an air of confidence | Jane Russell

Defended well on the whole, and chipped in with an assist for Joe White's goal

2. Laurence Maguire - 7

Defended well on the whole, and chipped in with an assist for Joe White's goal | Jane Russell

Continued his good run of form, with an error-free outing

3. Jack Tucker - 7

Continued his good run of form, with an error-free outing | Jane Russell

A decent show, nothing spectacular or problematic

4. Luke Offord - 6.5

A decent show, nothing spectacular or problematic | Jane Russell

