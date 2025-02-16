Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Tranmere Rovers

Danilo Orsi got his first start and goal to put Dons into the lead after 31 minutes, but Tranmere rallied in the second-half, netting from the penalty spot with 11 minutes to go through Luke Norris for a share of the spoils.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Connal Trueman - 7
Didn't have a vast amount to do despite Tranmere's relentless pressure in the second-half. Not a lot he can do to stop the penalty | Jane Russell
2. Nico Lawrence - 7
Poor passing let him down in the first half-an-hour but with his back to the wall later on, held up his end | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 7
A decent return to action after missing the last four. Made one brilliant interception in the second-half to prevent an equaliser | Jane Russell
4. Travis Patterson - 6.5
Had a really entertaining scrap with former Don Cameron Norman, which he edged in the first-half but came off second best after the break | Jane Russell
