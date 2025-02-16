Prenton Park, home of Tranmere RoversPrenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the draw with Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Feb 2025, 08:30 GMT

MK Dons dropped more points on Saturday as they let slip the lead to draw 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers.

Danilo Orsi got his first start and goal to put Dons into the lead after 31 minutes, but Tranmere rallied in the second-half, netting from the penalty spot with 11 minutes to go through Luke Norris for a share of the spoils.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Didn't have a vast amount to do despite Tranmere's relentless pressure in the second-half. Not a lot he can do to stop the penalty

1. Connal Trueman - 7

Didn't have a vast amount to do despite Tranmere's relentless pressure in the second-half. Not a lot he can do to stop the penalty

Poor passing let him down in the first half-an-hour but with his back to the wall later on, held up his end

2. Nico Lawrence - 7

Poor passing let him down in the first half-an-hour but with his back to the wall later on, held up his end

A decent return to action after missing the last four. Made one brilliant interception in the second-half to prevent an equaliser

3. Luke Offord - 7

A decent return to action after missing the last four. Made one brilliant interception in the second-half to prevent an equaliser

Had a really entertaining scrap with former Don Cameron Norman, which he edged in the first-half but came off second best after the break

4. Travis Patterson - 6.5

Had a really entertaining scrap with former Don Cameron Norman, which he edged in the first-half but came off second best after the break

