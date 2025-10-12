Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the emphatic win over Bristol Rovers

Alex Gilbey’s deflected effort, credited as an own goal, opened the scoring early on to give Dons the lead at the Memorial Stadium as a scrappy encounter developed.
Three goals in the closing seven minutes though put Rovers to the sword, with Laurence Maguire, Gilbey and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy netting in front of the 500+ visiting supporters to claim the 4-0 win.
Here’s how we rated the players.
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7
Didn't really have a vast amount to do. Came for crosses confidently and denied Harrison's header from close range but it was straight at him | Jane Russell
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7.5
A strong showing as Bristol Rovers went long, stood up physically | Jane Russell
4. Luke Offord - 7.5
Gave the defence an air of calm when things threatened to get frantic. Won his battles and kept things simple | Jane Russell