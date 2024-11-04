Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon

Goals either side of the break from Matt Stevens and Omar Bugiel were the difference at Stadium MK as AFC Wimbledon claimed a third win in a row against MK Dons, progressing into the second-round draw.
Here’s how we rated the players.
MK Dons turned in one of their most disappointing performances under Scott Lindsey on Sunday as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by AFC Wimbledon.
