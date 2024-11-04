How we rated the players in the FA Cupplaceholder image
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

MK Dons turned in one of their most disappointing performances under Scott Lindsey on Sunday as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by AFC Wimbledon.

Goals either side of the break from Matt Stevens and Omar Bugiel were the difference at Stadium MK as AFC Wimbledon claimed a third win in a row against MK Dons, progressing into the second-round draw.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Making only his second appearance of the season, was one of few to come away with any credit. Not much he could do with either goal, but made a double save from Bugiel to keep it civil

1. Top Don: Craig MacGillivray - 7

Making only his second appearance of the season, was one of few to come away with any credit. Not much he could do with either goal, but made a double save from Bugiel to keep it civil | Jane Russell

Was left exposed a couple of times with direct balls, particularly by the pace of Neufville

2. Dean Lewington - 4.5

Was left exposed a couple of times with direct balls, particularly by the pace of Neufville | Jane Russell

Tackled and passed fairly well, but followed suit with his team-mates as they grew flustered in the second-half

3. Sam Sherring - 5

Tackled and passed fairly well, but followed suit with his team-mates as they grew flustered in the second-half | Jane Russell

Battled and scrapped for little joy

4. Luke Offord - 5

Battled and scrapped for little joy | Jane Russell

