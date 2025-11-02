Milton Keynes Citizen Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the FA Cup win over Colchester

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 10:30 GMT

MK Dons booked their spot in the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2022 with a 3-2 win over Colchester United on Saturday.

Two goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy twice saw Dons come from behind at the JobServe Community Stadium, with substitute Joe Tomlinson netting a winner three minutes from time.

Here’s how we rated the players.

After twice coming from behind, Dons booked their spot in the second round in thrilling fashion in Essex

How we rated the players after the FA Cup win over Colchester United

After twice coming from behind, Dons booked their spot in the second round in thrilling fashion in Essex | Getty Images

Caught out with the opener from long range, but little he could do when left exposed for the second.

Connal Trueman - 6.5

Caught out with the opener from long range, but little he could do when left exposed for the second.

Took too many risks on the ball, with one of them capitalised on as Colchester retook the lead early in the second-half

Jack Sanders - 5

Took too many risks on the ball, with one of them capitalised on as Colchester retook the lead early in the second-half

The pick of Dons' back-three, looking assured throughout

Marvin Ekpiteta - 7

The pick of Dons' back-three, looking assured throughout

