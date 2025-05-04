Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the finale against Swindon Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th May 2025, 06:00 BST

The season ended in an undramatic fashion at Swindon’s County Ground as MK Dons shared a drab 0-0 draw with the Reds.

With just one shot on target registered all afternoon, it meant Dons would finish their worst ever season in 19th.

Here’s how we rated the players in the finale.

It was not a classic way to end the season, nor a classic against Swindon

1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Swindon Town

It was not a classic way to end the season, nor a classic against Swindon | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Not a lot to do, in truth. Good command of his area when called upon

2. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Not a lot to do, in truth. Good command of his area when called upon | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A mighty performance at the back, putting himself bravely on the line all afternoon. A strong finish.

3. Top Don: Laurence Maguire - 7.5

A mighty performance at the back, putting himself bravely on the line all afternoon. A strong finish. | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Went about his business without much fuss en route to another clean sheet

4. Luke Offord - 6.5

Went about his business without much fuss en route to another clean sheet | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratings
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice