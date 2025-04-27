Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the goal-less draw with Grimsby Town

Dean Lewington bowed out with his final game at MK1, making way with 20 minutes to go in the penultimate game of the season.
Chances were few and far between for both sides as the game ended goal-less despite the great atmosphere from 10,000+ at Stadium MK.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Grimsby Town
Dean Lewington was given a send-off in style at Stadium MK | Jane Russell
2. Top Don: Craig MacGillivray - 7.5
Continues his impressive return with another clean sheet and another dominant display. Didn't have a save to make really but commanded his area really well | Jane Russell
3. Dean Lewington - 7
An emotional send-off for the skipper in his final game at MK1. Despite not playing since November, didn't look like he'd missed a beat but clearly tired towards the end of his time on the field | Jane Russell
4. Luke Offord - 7
Had a few saunters into midfield, never really in trouble defensively | Jane Russell
