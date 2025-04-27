Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the goal-less draw with Grimsby Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th Apr 2025, 08:29 BST

It was an emotional day at Stadium MK as MK Dons drew 0-0 with Grimsby Town in their final home game of the season.

Dean Lewington bowed out with his final game at MK1, making way with 20 minutes to go in the penultimate game of the season.

Chances were few and far between for both sides as the game ended goal-less despite the great atmosphere from 10,000+ at Stadium MK.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Dean Lewington was given a send-off in style at Stadium MK

1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Grimsby Town

Dean Lewington was given a send-off in style at Stadium MK | Jane Russell

Continues his impressive return with another clean sheet and another dominant display. Didn't have a save to make really but commanded his area really well

2. Top Don: Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Continues his impressive return with another clean sheet and another dominant display. Didn't have a save to make really but commanded his area really well | Jane Russell

An emotional send-off for the skipper in his final game at MK1. Despite not playing since November, didn't look like he'd missed a beat but clearly tired towards the end of his time on the field

3. Dean Lewington - 7

An emotional send-off for the skipper in his final game at MK1. Despite not playing since November, didn't look like he'd missed a beat but clearly tired towards the end of his time on the field | Jane Russell

Had a few saunters into midfield, never really in trouble defensively

4. Luke Offord - 7

Had a few saunters into midfield, never really in trouble defensively | Jane Russell

