Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the goal-less draw with Newport County

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 19th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST

Paul Warne got his first point on the board in his first game in charge of MK Dons on Good Friday.

Though not a classic against Newport County at Stadium MK, the former Rotherham United and Derby County man was relatively pleased with the reaction of his side.

Here’s how we rated the players.

How we rated the MK Dons players during the goal-less draw with Newport County

1. Our player ratings

How we rated the MK Dons players during the goal-less draw with Newport County | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Not a vast amount to do, in truth. Gathered a few crosses and free-kicks in the sky, no nonsense distribution. Also came for a couple of potential one-on-one opportunities bravely

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Not a vast amount to do, in truth. Gathered a few crosses and free-kicks in the sky, no nonsense distribution. Also came for a couple of potential one-on-one opportunities bravely | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A textbook Offord performance, giving up precious little

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

A textbook Offord performance, giving up precious little | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A physical afternoon, battling against both Baker-Richardson and Hudlin but coming out on top

4. Jack Sanders - 6.5

A physical afternoon, battling against both Baker-Richardson and Hudlin but coming out on top | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsDerby CountyStadium MKRotherham United
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice