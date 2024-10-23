How we rated the MK Dons players at Stadium MKHow we rated the MK Dons players at Stadium MK
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the gritty win over Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 08:00 BST

It was far from a classic as MK Dons beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Goals from Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson put a below-par Dons 2-0 to the good by the hour-mark. But Josh Woods was left completely unmarked to roll home on 67 minutes to make for a frantic and scrappy finale as Dons held on to win back-to-back games for the first time since March.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK

Made three really important saves, but could do precious little to prevent the goal. Very assured, and knew when to go long.

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

Made three really important saves, but could do precious little to prevent the goal. Very assured, and knew when to go long.

Had a good battle with Costelloe as he got to show off a more physical side to his game. But was caught napping to allow Woods a simple tap in to make life difficult in the closing stages

2. Luke Offord - 6.5

Had a good battle with Costelloe as he got to show off a more physical side to his game. But was caught napping to allow Woods a simple tap in to make life difficult in the closing stages

Got blown past for Accrington's goal but held his own in the closing stages when they threw everything forwards

3. Laurence Maguire - 6

Got blown past for Accrington's goal but held his own in the closing stages when they threw everything forwards

Continued where he left off on Saturday with another impressive outing

4. Nico Lawrence - 7

Continued where he left off on Saturday with another impressive outing

