Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the gritty win over Accrington Stanley

Goals from Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson put a below-par Dons 2-0 to the good by the hour-mark. But Josh Woods was left completely unmarked to roll home on 67 minutes to make for a frantic and scrappy finale as Dons held on to win back-to-back games for the first time since March.
1. Tom McGill - 7.5
Made three really important saves, but could do precious little to prevent the goal. Very assured, and knew when to go long. | Jane Russell
2. Luke Offord - 6.5
Had a good battle with Costelloe as he got to show off a more physical side to his game. But was caught napping to allow Woods a simple tap in to make life difficult in the closing stages | Jane Russell
3. Laurence Maguire - 6
Got blown past for Accrington's goal but held his own in the closing stages when they threw everything forwards | Jane Russell
4. Nico Lawrence - 7
Continued where he left off on Saturday with another impressive outing | Jane Russell
