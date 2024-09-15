It was a day to forget for MK Dons as they were soundly beaten by rivals AFC Wimbledon on SaturdayIt was a day to forget for MK Dons as they were soundly beaten by rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday
It was a day to forget for MK Dons as they were soundly beaten by rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the heavy derby defeat to AFC Wimbledon

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Sep 2024, 10:00 GMT

It was a day to forget for MK Dons as they slumped to their fourth defeat in the league on Saturday against AFC Wimbledon.

As their away form continues to evade them, Dons never got going at Plough Lane and suffered their worst defeat to their rivals.

Here’s how we rated the players on a bad day for the club.

Very unlucky to be penalised for picking up what was deemed as a back-pass early on. Didn't have a lot to do, made a couple of good saves but was beaten twice late on

1. Tom McGill - 6

Very unlucky to be penalised for picking up what was deemed as a back-pass early on. Didn't have a lot to do, made a couple of good saves but was beaten twice late on | Jane Russell

Never looked comfortable in the game, gave it away cheaply too many times in the first-half especially

2. Laurence Maguire - 5

Never looked comfortable in the game, gave it away cheaply too many times in the first-half especially | Jane Russell

Like Maguire, gave it away cheaply in the first-half. Made one strong break when no-one around him was ready to take it on

3. Callum Tripp - 5.5

Like Maguire, gave it away cheaply in the first-half. Made one strong break when no-one around him was ready to take it on | Jane Russell

Dons' most consistent defender this season was again their best on the day. Got left exposed late on when AFC countered twice to score but otherwise a solid performer

4. Luke Offord - 6

Dons' most consistent defender this season was again their best on the day. Got left exposed late on when AFC countered twice to score but otherwise a solid performer | Jane Russell

