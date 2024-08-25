There were plenty of contenders to choose from to be man of the match against CarlisleThere were plenty of contenders to choose from to be man of the match against Carlisle
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the important win over Carlisle United

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

MK Dons put all the pieces together to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday.

Goals from Callum Hendry, Alex Gilbey and Ellis Harrison swept aside Carlisle United at Stadium MK as they picked up their first points in League Two, and kept a vital clean sheet as well.

With plenty of contenders for Top Don, here are our ratings.

A pretty quiet first-half where he distributed well made way for a busier second, where he made three excellent saves to keep Carlisle at nil

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

A pretty quiet first-half where he distributed well made way for a busier second, where he made three excellent saves to keep Carlisle at nil | Jane Russell

A quietly assured performance where he never put a foot wrong

2. Sam Sherring - 7

A quietly assured performance where he never put a foot wrong | Jane Russell

Excelled in the centre of the defence before he was forced to limp out early in the second-half

3. Luke Offord - 7.5

Excelled in the centre of the defence before he was forced to limp out early in the second-half | Jane Russell

Straight into the fray, and didn't look like he has missed a beat. Great in the air, difficult to beat on the ground. A really good debut

4. Laurence Maguire - 7.5

Straight into the fray, and didn't look like he has missed a beat. Great in the air, difficult to beat on the ground. A really good debut | Jane Russell

