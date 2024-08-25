Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the important win over Carlisle United

Goals from Callum Hendry, Alex Gilbey and Ellis Harrison swept aside Carlisle United at Stadium MK as they picked up their first points in League Two, and kept a vital clean sheet as well.
1. Tom McGill - 7.5
A pretty quiet first-half where he distributed well made way for a busier second, where he made three excellent saves to keep Carlisle at nil | Jane Russell
2. Sam Sherring - 7
A quietly assured performance where he never put a foot wrong | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 7.5
Excelled in the centre of the defence before he was forced to limp out early in the second-half | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 7.5
Straight into the fray, and didn't look like he has missed a beat. Great in the air, difficult to beat on the ground. A really good debut | Jane Russell
