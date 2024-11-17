Toby Locks MK Dons player ratings after the late comeback against Cheltenham

Despite the late dramatics, MK Dons turned in a sub-par performance to see off the Robins to make it five league wins in a row.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Tom McGill - 5
A patchy performance from the normally reliable keeper. Could have done better with the first goal, his distribution in the first-half let him down too. Made a decent stop in the second-half to tip over a long-range effort | Jane Russell
2. Luke Offord - 6
Quietly went about his business as usual | Jane Russell
3. MJ Williams - 6.5
Probably Dons' best player in the first-half as he put in some strong challenges and good blocks. Suffered a hamstring issue at the end of the half though and limped off before the break | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5
Saved the day with his first goal and MK Dons' winner four minutes from time. Enjoyed a good battle against George Miller in the second-half after Williams went off | Jane Russell
