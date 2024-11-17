How we rated the MK Dons players against Cheltenham TownHow we rated the MK Dons players against Cheltenham Town
How we rated the MK Dons players against Cheltenham Town | Jane Russell

Toby Locks MK Dons player ratings after the late comeback against Cheltenham

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 17th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT

It was a spectacular end to the game as MK Dons came from 2-0 down to beat Cheltenham 3-2 at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Despite the late dramatics, MK Dons turned in a sub-par performance to see off the Robins to make it five league wins in a row.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Tom McGill - 5

A patchy performance from the normally reliable keeper. Could have done better with the first goal, his distribution in the first-half let him down too. Made a decent stop in the second-half to tip over a long-range effort | Jane Russell

2. Luke Offord - 6

Quietly went about his business as usual | Jane Russell

3. MJ Williams - 6.5

Probably Dons' best player in the first-half as he put in some strong challenges and good blocks. Suffered a hamstring issue at the end of the half though and limped off before the break | Jane Russell

4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5

Saved the day with his first goal and MK Dons' winner four minutes from time. Enjoyed a good battle against George Miller in the second-half after Williams went off | Jane Russell

