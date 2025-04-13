How we rated the MK Dons players at PriestfieldHow we rated the MK Dons players at Priestfield
How we rated the MK Dons players at Priestfield | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the late defeat to Gillingham

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

It was disappointment again for MK Dons on Saturday as they were beaten by Gillingham 1-0 at Priestfield.

In an even, if largely uneventful affair in Kent, the game looked destined for 0-0 until Bradley Dack netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end to continue Dons’ woes.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Confidently claimed everything near him all afternoon. No signs of ring rust

1. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Confidently claimed everything near him all afternoon. No signs of ring rust | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A couple of crunching challenges saw him feel his knee but he battled on

2. Luke Offord - 6.5

A couple of crunching challenges saw him feel his knee but he battled on | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Had a really exciting battle with Joe Gbode, with both picking up a booking for their troubles. Won his aerial battles all afternoon

3. Top Don: Jack Sanders - 8

Had a really exciting battle with Joe Gbode, with both picking up a booking for their troubles. Won his aerial battles all afternoon | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Defended really well all afternoon

4. Laurence Maguire - 6.5

Defended really well all afternoon | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsGillinghamKent
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice