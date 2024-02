MK Dons needed two late goals to secure the win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday in a performance with few highlights.

Poor for the opening hour, it was not until Mike Williamson's first round of changes that his side began to look the better against Stanley, who were leading through Jack Nolan's 11th minute opener.

Late goals from Jack Payne and Joe Tomlinson secured the 2-1 win on a day when there was one clear stand-out from the rest.