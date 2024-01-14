Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the late win over Tranmere Rovers

A late Ellis Harrison goal secured MK Dons a dramatic 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.

The visitors were comfortably the better side in Birkenhead, firing 23 shots on goal to Tranmere's three, but a point looked on the cards until Harrison fired in in the 97th minute to secure all three for Mike Williamson's side.

In a really strong display, which saw one player making his Dons debut, another making his EFL debut and a third making his first start since August 2022, here's how we rated the player