Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the much-needed win at Shrewsbury Town

Patched together with just about all Paul Warne had fit, goals from Scott Hogan an Will Collar saw Dons in control until late on when Chuks Aneke - formerly of this parish - pulled one back with 14 minutes to go for the hosts.
As Dons held on though, moving up to ninth in the standings, here’s how we rated the players.
1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Shrewsbury Town
It wasn't a classic but it was what MK Dons needed to get back to winning ways | Getty Images
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5
Dominant in the air and made two strong saves to keep Shrewsbury at bay | Jane Russell
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7
Did what was asked of him defensively. Held up his end, kept the front-line quiet and made some key blocks | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 7
A good return to the starting line-up after a long spell out. Helped Hepburn-Murphy through the game in an unfamiliar position | Jane Russell