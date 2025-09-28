Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the much-needed win at Shrewsbury Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 28th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

It was an important return to winning ways for MK Dons on Saturday as they saw off Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Croud Meadow.

Patched together with just about all Paul Warne had fit, goals from Scott Hogan an Will Collar saw Dons in control until late on when Chuks Aneke - formerly of this parish - pulled one back with 14 minutes to go for the hosts.

As Dons held on though, moving up to ninth in the standings, here’s how we rated the players.

It wasn't a classic but it was what MK Dons needed to get back to winning ways

1. How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Shrewsbury Town

It wasn't a classic but it was what MK Dons needed to get back to winning ways | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dominant in the air and made two strong saves to keep Shrewsbury at bay

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7.5

Dominant in the air and made two strong saves to keep Shrewsbury at bay | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Did what was asked of him defensively. Held up his end, kept the front-line quiet and made some key blocks

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7

Did what was asked of him defensively. Held up his end, kept the front-line quiet and made some key blocks | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A good return to the starting line-up after a long spell out. Helped Hepburn-Murphy through the game in an unfamiliar position

4. Laurence Maguire - 7

A good return to the starting line-up after a long spell out. Helped Hepburn-Murphy through the game in an unfamiliar position | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsPaul WarneChuks Aneke
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice