Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the much-needed win over Harrogate
MK Dons ended their away-day hoo-doo on Tuesday night with a massive 5-1 win over Harrogate Town.
Scott Lindsey’s first win in charge saw goals from Tommy Leigh, Joe White, Alex Gilbey, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Sonny Finch at the Exercise Stadium, while Luke Offord’s own goal came at the wrong end.
Here’s how we rated the players as Dons climbed to 14th in League Two.
