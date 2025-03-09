Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the much-needed win over Morecambe

After going behind to Lee Angol’s penalty, Luke Offord drew Dons level three minutes before half-time, and Danilo Orsi netted the winner midway through the second-half to secure the points at Stadium MK.
Here’s how we rated the players.
MK Dons ended their seven-game win-less run on Saturday with a vital win over Morecambe.
