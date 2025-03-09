How we rated the MK Dons players after the win over MorecambeHow we rated the MK Dons players after the win over Morecambe
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the much-needed win over Morecambe

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 9th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST

MK Dons ended their seven-game win-less run on Saturday with a vital win over Morecambe.

After going behind to Lee Angol’s penalty, Luke Offord drew Dons level three minutes before half-time, and Danilo Orsi netted the winner midway through the second-half to secure the points at Stadium MK.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Not really called into much action in truth, but his only major involvement came when he brought down Lee Angol for a penalty, going the wrong way for the spot kick

1. Connal Trueman - 5

Not really called into much action in truth, but his only major involvement came when he brought down Lee Angol for a penalty, going the wrong way for the spot kick | Jane Russell

A solid afternoon, not putting a foot wrong

2. Nico Lawrence - 7

A solid afternoon, not putting a foot wrong | Jane Russell

A brilliant performance, capped with a goal. Won every tackle and ball in his direction, and netted at the right time just before the break

3. Luke Offord - 8

A brilliant performance, capped with a goal. Won every tackle and ball in his direction, and netted at the right time just before the break | Jane Russell

A mega return to the fold after ten weeks out. Never looked out of place or like he missed a beat. Made a vital interception inside the six yard box to deny Garner an equaliser.

4. Top Don: Laurence Maguire - 8

A mega return to the fold after ten weeks out. Never looked out of place or like he missed a beat. Made a vital interception inside the six yard box to deny Garner an equaliser. | Jane Russell

