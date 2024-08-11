Stephen Wearne should have scored this chance to equalise as Dons were beaten by Bradford City on SaturdayStephen Wearne should have scored this chance to equalise as Dons were beaten by Bradford City on Saturday
Stephen Wearne should have scored this chance to equalise as Dons were beaten by Bradford City on Saturday | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the opening day defeat to Bradford City

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Aug 2024, 08:00 GMT

A disastrous opening five minutes for MK Dons cost them on the opening day of the season against Bradford City on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 after just five minutes, Alex Gilbey pulled a goal back for the hosts, but misses from Stephen Wearne and Callum Hendry would prove costly as former boss Graham Alexander’s side would run out 2-1 winners.

Here’s how we rated the players on opening day.

Beaten twice in five minutes was not the start the keeper would have wanted to make, but recovered well. Made an important stop early in the second-half to keep it at 2-1

1. Tom McGill - 7

The bet of the three centre-backs. Never beaten one-on-one, read the game well, stepped up neatly as well. A strong start

2. Nico Lawrence - 7

Looked shell-shocked in the opening five minutes as Bradford ran riot, but recovered into a decent performance

3. Jack Tucker - 6.5

An unfortunate start to life at MK Dons with an own goal early on, but did not let it impact him too much. Made two crucial interceptions and brave tackles later on as he grew into the game

4. Sam Sherring - 6.5

