Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the opening day defeat to Bradford City

Trailing 2-0 after just five minutes, Alex Gilbey pulled a goal back for the hosts, but misses from Stephen Wearne and Callum Hendry would prove costly as former boss Graham Alexander’s side would run out 2-1 winners.
Here’s how we rated the players on opening day.
1. Tom McGill - 7
Beaten twice in five minutes was not the start the keeper would have wanted to make, but recovered well. Made an important stop early in the second-half to keep it at 2-1 | Jane Russell
2. Nico Lawrence - 7
The bet of the three centre-backs. Never beaten one-on-one, read the game well, stepped up neatly as well. A strong start | Jane Russell
3. Jack Tucker - 6.5
Looked shell-shocked in the opening five minutes as Bradford ran riot, but recovered into a decent performance | Jane Russell
4. Sam Sherring - 6.5
An unfortunate start to life at MK Dons with an own goal early on, but did not let it impact him too much. Made two crucial interceptions and brave tackles later on as he grew into the game | Jane Russell
