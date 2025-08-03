Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the season opener against Oldham Athletic

Chances came at a premium for both sides, with only one effort on target all afternoon, and only ten chances of note.

There were some early signs of promise for the new League Two campaign despite the lack of goals though.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1 . Craig MacGillvray - 6 Spent more time watching than anything else. Comfortable when the ball came in his vicinity aerially, never looked under threat | Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Jack Sanders - 7 The sponsors' man of the match with a strong defensive display, keeping the Oldham front-line quiet | Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Luke Offord - 6.5 A typically Offord performance. Did everything asked of him with minimal fuss | Jane Russell Photo Sales