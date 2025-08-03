It was a frustrating day for the MK Dons front line against Oldham Athleticplaceholder image
It was a frustrating day for the MK Dons front line against Oldham Athletic | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the season opener against Oldham Athletic

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

MK Dons opened their account with a goal-less draw with Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Chances came at a premium for both sides, with only one effort on target all afternoon, and only ten chances of note.

There were some early signs of promise for the new League Two campaign despite the lack of goals though.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Spent more time watching than anything else. Comfortable when the ball came in his vicinity aerially, never looked under threat

1. Craig MacGillvray - 6

Spent more time watching than anything else. Comfortable when the ball came in his vicinity aerially, never looked under threat

The sponsors' man of the match with a strong defensive display, keeping the Oldham front-line quiet

2. Jack Sanders - 7

The sponsors' man of the match with a strong defensive display, keeping the Oldham front-line quiet

A typically Offord performance. Did everything asked of him with minimal fuss

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

A typically Offord performance. Did everything asked of him with minimal fuss

Had some decent flashes, overlapped well in the attacking third

4. Gethin Jones - 6.5

Had some decent flashes, overlapped well in the attacking third

