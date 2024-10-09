Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the shoot-out win over Arsenal

After an intriguing 2-2 draw against the young Gunners, with all four goals coming in a 10-minute spell in the first-half, the game went to penalties which Dons triumphed 3-1 in the shoot-out.
Here’s how the much-changed Dons side rated at Stadium MK.
1. Top Don: Craig MacGillivray - 8.5
Making his first appearance in ten months for the club, he made a couple of good stops during the game before he was the shoot-out hero, saving three from the spot to win the game | Jane Russell
2. Dean Lewington - 7.5
Showed off a lesser-known side of his game by being put on set-pieces, and came away with an assist with a peach to Harrison. Also rifled home his penalty | Jane Russell
3. Callum Tripp - 6.5
Had a decent night in the middle of the back three. Wasn't afraid to take chances, but did get caught in possession a couple of times. His night ended worryingly with what looked like a groin strain. | Jane Russell
4. Sam Sherring - 6
A comfortable return to action after six months out | Jane Russell
