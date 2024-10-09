Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the shoot-out win over Arsenal

How we rated the MK Dons players against Arsenal U21sHow we rated the MK Dons players against Arsenal U21s
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 9th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST

It was a decent night for MK Dons on Tuesday as they beat Arsenal U21s in a penalty shoot-out.

After an intriguing 2-2 draw against the young Gunners, with all four goals coming in a 10-minute spell in the first-half, the game went to penalties which Dons triumphed 3-1 in the shoot-out.

Here’s how the much-changed Dons side rated at Stadium MK.

Making his first appearance in ten months for the club, he made a couple of good stops during the game before he was the shoot-out hero, saving three from the spot to win the game

1. Top Don: Craig MacGillivray - 8.5

Making his first appearance in ten months for the club, he made a couple of good stops during the game before he was the shoot-out hero, saving three from the spot to win the game | Jane Russell

Showed off a lesser-known side of his game by being put on set-pieces, and came away with an assist with a peach to Harrison. Also rifled home his penalty

2. Dean Lewington - 7.5

Showed off a lesser-known side of his game by being put on set-pieces, and came away with an assist with a peach to Harrison. Also rifled home his penalty | Jane Russell

Had a decent night in the middle of the back three. Wasn't afraid to take chances, but did get caught in possession a couple of times. His night ended worryingly with what looked like a groin strain.

3. Callum Tripp - 6.5

Had a decent night in the middle of the back three. Wasn't afraid to take chances, but did get caught in possession a couple of times. His night ended worryingly with what looked like a groin strain. | Jane Russell

A comfortable return to action after six months out

4. Sam Sherring - 6

A comfortable return to action after six months out | Jane Russell

