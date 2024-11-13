How we rated the players during the defeat to Leyton OrientHow we rated the players during the defeat to Leyton Orient
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Trophy defeat to Leyton Orient

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT

MK Dons limped out of the Bristol Street Motor Trophy in disappointing style on Tuesday night, going down 3-1 to Leyton Orient.

Knowing victory was the way into the next round of the competition, the second-string side put in a tame performance, trailing by two goals inside the opening 21 minutes.

Despite a slight recovery before half-time, thanks to a Callum Hendry strike, Scott Lindsey’s side were never able to get back on level terms with their League One opponents, conceding again in stoppage time to Dan Agyei’s strike.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Left pretty helpless by poor defensive stuff for all three goals really. Didn't have many saves to make otherwise, but made one good diving block

1. Nathan Harness - 5.5

His early error proved costly as he gifted Kelman the goal. Recovered well enough though

2. Jack Tucker - 5

Caught out by Perkins' run for Orient's second goal. Picked a few good passes after a slow opening half-hour, and decent on the set-pieces too

3. Dean Lewington - 5.5

A promising first start for the club against a tough front line. Not overawed by the occasion, and did not look scared to play through the lines

4. Charlie Stirland - 6

