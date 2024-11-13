Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the Trophy defeat to Leyton Orient

Knowing victory was the way into the next round of the competition, the second-string side put in a tame performance, trailing by two goals inside the opening 21 minutes.

Despite a slight recovery before half-time, thanks to a Callum Hendry strike, Scott Lindsey’s side were never able to get back on level terms with their League One opponents, conceding again in stoppage time to Dan Agyei’s strike.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1 . Nathan Harness - 5.5 Left pretty helpless by poor defensive stuff for all three goals really. Didn't have many saves to make otherwise, but made one good diving block | Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Jack Tucker - 5 His early error proved costly as he gifted Kelman the goal. Recovered well enough though | Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Dean Lewington - 5.5 Caught out by Perkins' run for Orient's second goal. Picked a few good passes after a slow opening half-hour, and decent on the set-pieces too | Jane Russell Photo Sales