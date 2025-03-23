Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Cheltenham Town

Jack Sanders netted the only goal of the game against the Robins as Dons kept a rare clean sheet at the EV Charger Points Stadium, while Jonathan Leko also made his return to the action after 14 months.
Here’s how we rated the players in Gloucestershire.
1. Connal Trueman - 6.5
Made a double-save in the first-half but otherwise had precious little to do | Getty Images
2. Luke Offord - 7.5
A comfortable performance as Cheltenham seldom threatened | Jane Russell
3. Laurence Maguire - 7
Eased through the game en route to a rare clean sheet | Jane Russell
4. Top Don: Jack Sanders - 8.5
A mighty performance on his comeback after illness. Got the goal early on, and proved the best player on the park thereafter. Won everything in the air, put in some excellent challenges and bravely put his body on the line when it mattered. | Jane Russell
