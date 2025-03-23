How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Cheltenhamplaceholder image
How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Cheltenham

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Cheltenham Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Two returning MK Dons players stood out during the 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Jack Sanders netted the only goal of the game against the Robins as Dons kept a rare clean sheet at the EV Charger Points Stadium, while Jonathan Leko also made his return to the action after 14 months.

Here’s how we rated the players in Gloucestershire.

Made a double-save in the first-half but otherwise had precious little to do

1. Connal Trueman - 6.5

Made a double-save in the first-half but otherwise had precious little to do

A comfortable performance as Cheltenham seldom threatened

2. Luke Offord - 7.5

A comfortable performance as Cheltenham seldom threatened

Eased through the game en route to a rare clean sheet

3. Laurence Maguire - 7

Eased through the game en route to a rare clean sheet

A mighty performance on his comeback after illness. Got the goal early on, and proved the best player on the park thereafter. Won everything in the air, put in some excellent challenges and bravely put his body on the line when it mattered.

4. Top Don: Jack Sanders - 8.5

A mighty performance on his comeback after illness. Got the goal early on, and proved the best player on the park thereafter. Won everything in the air, put in some excellent challenges and bravely put his body on the line when it mattered.

