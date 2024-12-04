How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Chesterfieldplaceholder image
How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Chesterfield | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Chesterfield

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Dec 2024, 07:30 BST

MK Dons cruised to a 3-0 win over Chesterfield on Tuesday night as they moved into third spot in League Two.

Scoring after just 12 seconds through Scott Hogan, Dons barely looked back when Chesterfield’s Darren Oldaker was sent off on 25 minutes. An Alex Gilbey brace put the game beyond reach.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Made a crucial stop one-on-one moments before the red card which could have offered Chesterfield a way back into the game.

1. Tom McGill - 7

Made a crucial stop one-on-one moments before the red card which could have offered Chesterfield a way back into the game. | Jane Russell

Cruised through the game really as Dons kept their first clean sheet under Scott Lindsey

2. Laurence Maguire - 7

Cruised through the game really as Dons kept their first clean sheet under Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

Made a bit of a shaky start after missing the last five games, but swiftly settled into his side. Kept Will Grigg silent in the first-half

3. Nico Lawrence - 7

Made a bit of a shaky start after missing the last five games, but swiftly settled into his side. Kept Will Grigg silent in the first-half | Jane Russell

Typically cool, calm and collected without any fuss en route to a clean sheet

4. Luke Offord - 7

Typically cool, calm and collected without any fuss en route to a clean sheet | Jane Russell

