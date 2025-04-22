Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Crewe Alexandra

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

MK Dons secured their League Two safety on Easter Monday with a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Scott Hogan’s eighth goal of the season, capitalising on a Filip Marschall mistake in goal for the Railwaymen, ensured the points for Paul Warne’s side, ensuring they will not be included in the relegation contest before the end of the season.

Here’s how we rated the players at the Mornflake Stadium.

Who came out on top?

How we rated the players at the Mornflake Stadium

Who came out on top? | Getty Images

A commanding presence in the box, coming to claim everything in his direction. Not a lot in the way of saves to make but never looked in trouble

2. Craig MacGillivray - 7

A commanding presence in the box, coming to claim everything in his direction. Not a lot in the way of saves to make but never looked in trouble | Getty Images

Back on his old stomping ground, put himself on the line after a first-half booking to keep another clean sheet

3. Luke Offord - 7

Back on his old stomping ground, put himself on the line after a first-half booking to keep another clean sheet | Jane Russell

Brave defensive showing, especially late on when Crewe piled the pressure on

4. Laurence Maguire - 7

Brave defensive showing, especially late on when Crewe piled the pressure on | Jane Russell

