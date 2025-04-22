Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Crewe Alexandra

Scott Hogan’s eighth goal of the season, capitalising on a Filip Marschall mistake in goal for the Railwaymen, ensured the points for Paul Warne’s side, ensuring they will not be included in the relegation contest before the end of the season.
Here’s how we rated the players at the Mornflake Stadium.
Who came out on top? | Getty Images
2. Craig MacGillivray - 7
A commanding presence in the box, coming to claim everything in his direction. Not a lot in the way of saves to make but never looked in trouble | Getty Images
3. Luke Offord - 7
Back on his old stomping ground, put himself on the line after a first-half booking to keep another clean sheet | Jane Russell
4. Laurence Maguire - 7
Brave defensive showing, especially late on when Crewe piled the pressure on | Jane Russell
