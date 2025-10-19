Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Crewe Alexandra

Despite not hitting their stride at Stadium MK, goals from Will Collar and Alex Gilbey (2) ensured the points for Paul Warne’s side, with Louis Moult netting a consolation deep into stoppage time for the visitors.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Crewe Alexandra
It was not a vintage performance but an effective one at Stadium mK | Jane Russell
2. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5
Didn't have a vast amount to do, made a good first-half save and came for a lot of crosses. Will be cursing himself for the corner at the death though which he flapped at as Crewe scored | Jane Russell
3. Jack Sanders - 6.5
A solid enough return to the action after six weeks out. | Jane Russell
4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7
Had a first-half strike deflected just over, before turning provider for Collar to score the opener. Had his hands full with Tezgel | Jane Russell