Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Crewe Alexandra

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:30 BST

MK Dons made it four wins in a row in League Two on Saturday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Despite not hitting their stride at Stadium MK, goals from Will Collar and Alex Gilbey (2) ensured the points for Paul Warne’s side, with Louis Moult netting a consolation deep into stoppage time for the visitors.

Here’s how we rated the players.

It was not a vintage performance but an effective one at Stadium mK

1. How we rated the MK Dons players against Crewe Alexandra

It was not a vintage performance but an effective one at Stadium mK | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Didn't have a vast amount to do, made a good first-half save and came for a lot of crosses. Will be cursing himself for the corner at the death though which he flapped at as Crewe scored

2. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Didn't have a vast amount to do, made a good first-half save and came for a lot of crosses. Will be cursing himself for the corner at the death though which he flapped at as Crewe scored | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
A solid enough return to the action after six weeks out.

3. Jack Sanders - 6.5

A solid enough return to the action after six weeks out. | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Had a first-half strike deflected just over, before turning provider for Collar to score the opener. Had his hands full with Tezgel

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7

Had a first-half strike deflected just over, before turning provider for Collar to score the opener. Had his hands full with Tezgel | Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsStadium MKPaul WarneLouis Moult
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice