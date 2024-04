MK Dons cruised to their first away victory in a month on Saturday with a routine 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

Goals either side of half-time from Max Dean and Alex Gilbey secured the win on a day Jack Tucker made his first team return after five months out, and Dean Lewington made his first start since early February.

Though it was not a vintage performance, it did not need to be at the New Lawn.