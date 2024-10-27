Blundell ParkBlundell Park
Blundell Park | Getty Images

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Grimsby Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST

MK Dons made it a hat-trick of victories this week when they beat Grimsby Town at Blundell Park on Saturday.

After trailing to Danny Rose’s 16th minute goal for the Mariners, Dons scored twice in quick succession through Alex Gilbey and Scott Hogan to take the lead before Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored in stoppage time to make sure of the result.

The trio of victories lift Dons into ninth in League Two, just one point outside the play-off spots.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Critically kept his side in the game at 1-0 just after the break with a huge one-on-one save just before Dons' double saw them take the lead

1. Tom McGill -7.5

Critically kept his side in the game at 1-0 just after the break with a huge one-on-one save just before Dons' double saw them take the lead | Jane Russell

Like the rest of the team really, struggled with Grimsby's quick opening to the game, but settled in the second and kept the dangerous Obikwu very quiet

2. Laurence Maguire - 6.5

Like the rest of the team really, struggled with Grimsby's quick opening to the game, but settled in the second and kept the dangerous Obikwu very quiet | Jane Russell

Back in the centre of the defence once again, grew into the game after a patchy opening half an hour

3. Luke Offord - 6.5

Back in the centre of the defence once again, grew into the game after a patchy opening half an hour | Jane Russell

A solid return to the side after a while out. Had a couple of run-ins with Obikwu which saw him come out second best but recovered well and held firm in the second-half

4. Sam Sherring - 6.5

A solid return to the side after a while out. Had a couple of run-ins with Obikwu which saw him come out second best but recovered well and held firm in the second-half | Jane Russell

