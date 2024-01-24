Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over rivals AFC Wimbledon

There were plenty of great performances in MK Dons' 3-1 victory over rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Dan Kemp broke his Dons scoring duck with the opener, before an own goal and a Warren O'Hora header put the home side 3-0 up after just 21 minutes. Despite the visitors pulling one back in the second-half, two red cards put paid to any chances they had of mounting an unlikely fightback.

While Dons could have further extended their lead, their first-half advantage was plenty to see them comfortably claim all three points.

Here's how we rated the players.