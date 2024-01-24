Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over rivals AFC Wimbledon
Three early goals put the game to bed at Stadium MK
There were plenty of great performances in MK Dons' 3-1 victory over rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.
Dan Kemp broke his Dons scoring duck with the opener, before an own goal and a Warren O'Hora header put the home side 3-0 up after just 21 minutes. Despite the visitors pulling one back in the second-half, two red cards put paid to any chances they had of mounting an unlikely fightback.
While Dons could have further extended their lead, their first-half advantage was plenty to see them comfortably claim all three points.
Here's how we rated the players.