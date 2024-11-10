How we rated the MK Dons players in the win over SwindonHow we rated the MK Dons players in the win over Swindon
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Swindon Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 10th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST

There were no shortage of candidates for MK Dons’ man of the match on Saturday during the 3-1 win over Swindon Town.

.In one of the more complete performances since Scott Lindsey took over, Kane Thompson-Sommers and MJ Williams opened their scoring accounts for the season after Dons fell behind to Harry Smith’s goal after just 17 seconds. Alex Gilbey’s sixth goal of the season made sure of the points as Dons moved up into the play-off spots.

Here’s how we rated the players.

A strong return to the side with a handful of important blocks and interceptions, in particular denying Tshimanga one-on-one

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

A strong return to the side with a handful of important blocks and interceptions, in particular denying Tshimanga one-on-one

May claim to have netted the second via a deflection at one end, while holding firm at the other, especially in the latter stages

2. Laurence Maguire - 7

May claim to have netted the second via a deflection at one end, while holding firm at the other, especially in the latter stages

Quietly went about his business as usual, but excelled as he roamed forwards into midfield

3. Luke Offord - 7

Quietly went about his business as usual, but excelled as he roamed forwards into midfield

Got caught under Smith for Swindon's goal after just 17 seconds, but responded in style with a battling performance at centre-back, capped with his first goal of the season

4. MJ Williams - 7

Got caught under Smith for Swindon's goal after just 17 seconds, but responded in style with a battling performance at centre-back, capped with his first goal of the season

