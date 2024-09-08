Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Walsall

Callum Hendry scored the only goal of the game - his second of the season - to see off the Saddlers and move Dons up to 14th.

There were chances to further extend their lead before half-time, but Walsall responded in the second-half to make it more of a balanced contest.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1 . Tom McGill - 7.5 Made several important saves, and was good in the air when Walsall put crosses in. Distributed well too, adding an air of calm. | Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Laurence Maguire - 7 Had a solid first-half, strong in the air and in the tackle. Took a big hit in the second-half though and powered on until he was withdrawn | Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Luke Offord - 7.5 Comfortable and confident again at the heart of the defence | Getty Images Photo Sales