MK Dons got their second win of the season on Saturday | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Walsall

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 8th Sep 2024, 08:30 BST

MK Dons returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Walsall at Stadium MK.

Callum Hendry scored the only goal of the game - his second of the season - to see off the Saddlers and move Dons up to 14th.

There were chances to further extend their lead before half-time, but Walsall responded in the second-half to make it more of a balanced contest.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

Made several important saves, and was good in the air when Walsall put crosses in. Distributed well too, adding an air of calm.

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

Made several important saves, and was good in the air when Walsall put crosses in. Distributed well too, adding an air of calm. | Jane Russell

Had a solid first-half, strong in the air and in the tackle. Took a big hit in the second-half though and powered on until he was withdrawn

2. Laurence Maguire - 7

Had a solid first-half, strong in the air and in the tackle. Took a big hit in the second-half though and powered on until he was withdrawn | Jane Russell

Comfortable and confident again at the heart of the defence

3. Luke Offord - 7.5

Comfortable and confident again at the heart of the defence | Getty Images

Continues to wow and impress with every outing. Never fazed by anything thrown at him, switched positions in the back-line with ease, and dealt with Walsall's aerial threats.

4. Top Don: Callum Tripp - 8

Continues to wow and impress with every outing. Never fazed by anything thrown at him, switched positions in the back-line with ease, and dealt with Walsall's aerial threats. | Jane Russell

