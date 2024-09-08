Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the win over Walsall

Callum Hendry scored the only goal of the game - his second of the season - to see off the Saddlers and move Dons up to 14th.
There were chances to further extend their lead before half-time, but Walsall responded in the second-half to make it more of a balanced contest.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
1. Tom McGill - 7.5
Made several important saves, and was good in the air when Walsall put crosses in. Distributed well too, adding an air of calm. | Jane Russell
2. Laurence Maguire - 7
Had a solid first-half, strong in the air and in the tackle. Took a big hit in the second-half though and powered on until he was withdrawn | Jane Russell
3. Luke Offord - 7.5
Comfortable and confident again at the heart of the defence | Getty Images
4. Top Don: Callum Tripp - 8
Continues to wow and impress with every outing. Never fazed by anything thrown at him, switched positions in the back-line with ease, and dealt with Walsall's aerial threats. | Jane Russell
