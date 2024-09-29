How we rated the players in the 1-1 draw with BromleyHow we rated the players in the 1-1 draw with Bromley
How we rated the players in the 1-1 draw with Bromley | Jane Russell

Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in Lindsey's opening game against Bromley

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 29th Sep 2024, 08:30 BST

Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended with a 1-1 draw away at Bromley.

After taking the lead just eight minutes into the game through Joe Tomlinson, Dons were pegged back when Michael Cheek converted his fifth goal of the season midway through the first-half.

In a scrappy and hard-fought second-half, neither side were able to create anything clear cut as Dons picked up their first away point of the season.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Provided a real air of confidence as the last line of defence. Excellent in the air as he came to claim crosses, and made one key stop early in the second-half

1. Tom McGill - 7.5

Provided a real air of confidence as the last line of defence. Excellent in the air as he came to claim crosses, and made one key stop early in the second-half

Dealt really well with Bromley's direct approach. Made some excellent challenges and blocks, while also flexed his passing arm too with a couple of excellent threaded passes. The pick of the centre backs

2. Jack Tucker - 7.5

Dealt really well with Bromley's direct approach. Made some excellent challenges and blocks, while also flexed his passing arm too with a couple of excellent threaded passes. The pick of the centre backs

Missed a couple of tackles in the first-half which led to Bromley attacks. Joined in on the front foot a couple of times in the second though

3. Laurence Maguire - 6

Missed a couple of tackles in the first-half which led to Bromley attacks. Joined in on the front foot a couple of times in the second though

A bit of an uncharacteristically off-colour day. Nearly caught in possession a few times as Dons tried to ambitiously play out

4. Luke Offord - 5

A bit of an uncharacteristically off-colour day. Nearly caught in possession a few times as Dons tried to ambitiously play out

