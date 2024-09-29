Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in Lindsey's opening game against Bromley

After taking the lead just eight minutes into the game through Joe Tomlinson, Dons were pegged back when Michael Cheek converted his fifth goal of the season midway through the first-half.

In a scrappy and hard-fought second-half, neither side were able to create anything clear cut as Dons picked up their first away point of the season.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1 . Tom McGill - 7.5 Provided a real air of confidence as the last line of defence. Excellent in the air as he came to claim crosses, and made one key stop early in the second-half | Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . Jack Tucker - 7.5 Dealt really well with Bromley's direct approach. Made some excellent challenges and blocks, while also flexed his passing arm too with a couple of excellent threaded passes. The pick of the centre backs | Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . Laurence Maguire - 6 Missed a couple of tackles in the first-half which led to Bromley attacks. Joined in on the front foot a couple of times in the second though | Jane Russell Photo Sales