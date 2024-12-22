Our MK Dons ratings after the defeat to Newport CountyOur MK Dons ratings after the defeat to Newport County
Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the defeat to Newport County

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT

MK Dons were emphatically beaten by Newport County at Rodney Parade on Saturday in a dismal showing in Wales.

The 6-3 scoreline was the highest-scoring game Dons have ever been a part of, but it was one of the worst performance the side have turned in since Scott Lindsey took over.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Keen to put right his mistake from last week, the keeper was left utterly exposed and powerless for the majority of the game

1. Tom McGill - 5

Keen to put right his mistake from last week, the keeper was left utterly exposed and powerless for the majority of the game | Jane Russell

Made the first mistake to allow Bryn Morris to open the scoring early on. Never looked like recovering, and skated on thin ice for the rest of the afternoon

2. Laurence Maguire - 4

Made the first mistake to allow Bryn Morris to open the scoring early on. Never looked like recovering, and skated on thin ice for the rest of the afternoon | Jane Russell

Unusually off-colour for Dons most consistent defender this season. Made a few mistakes, was adjudged to have handled for the penalty to make it 4-0, but got his first two goals for the club

3. Luke Offord - 5

Unusually off-colour for Dons most consistent defender this season. Made a few mistakes, was adjudged to have handled for the penalty to make it 4-0, but got his first two goals for the club | Jane Russell

Never looked comfortable in the heart of the defence, with one error leading to a goal

4. Nico Lawrence - 4

Never looked comfortable in the heart of the defence, with one error leading to a goal | Jane Russell

