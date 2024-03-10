Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the win over Salford City

MK Dons moved up to fourth place with the win against Salford City

Though it was not a classic at Stadium MK on Saturday, MK Dons picked up a 3-1 win over Salford City.

Goals from Kyran Lofthouse, Alex Gilbey and Emre Tezgel moved Dons within a couple of points of the automatic promotion spots.

How we rated the players against Salford City

In a game effectively broken down into three sections, it was not the most entertaining of matches but it was one which saw Dons pick up the points

