Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings in the win over Salford City

Though it was not a classic at Stadium MK on Saturday, MK Dons picked up a 3-1 win over Salford City.
Goals from Kyran Lofthouse, Alex Gilbey and Emre Tezgel moved Dons within a couple of points of the automatic promotion spots.
MK Dons moved up to fourth place with the win against Salford City
