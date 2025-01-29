Toby Lock's MK Dons ratings after the win over Harrogate Town

How we rated the MK Dons players after the win over Harrogate How we rated the MK Dons players after the win over Harrogate
By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 29th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT

MK Dons claimed their first win since New Year’s Day on Tuesday night beating Harrogate Town 2-1 at Stadium MK.

The scoreline and the victory though does not tell the full story, with Scott Lindsey admitting the performance, while not shy of effort, was ‘rubbish’ as Dons held on and nearly threw it away in stoppage time, only for Alex Gilbey to rescue them at the death with a stunning winner.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Was the keeper under more pressure during the game, but watched a lot of efforts sail off target. Saw a lot of the ball at his feet when Dons constantly played back to him

1. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5

Was the keeper under more pressure during the game, but watched a lot of efforts sail off target. Saw a lot of the ball at his feet when Dons constantly played back to him

Gave Dons a bit of defensive structure but worryingly limped out after just 25 minutes

2. Nathan Thompson - 5.5

Gave Dons a bit of defensive structure but worryingly limped out after just 25 minutes

Kept Harrogate at bay for the most part, but offered up too many chances with loose balls and a lack of urgency with second-balls

3. Nico Lawrence - 4.5

Kept Harrogate at bay for the most part, but offered up too many chances with loose balls and a lack of urgency with second-balls

Blocked cross after cross down his flank, one of the only starters to come away with a bit of credit

4. Top Don: Charlie Waller - 6.5

Blocked cross after cross down his flank, one of the only starters to come away with a bit of credit

