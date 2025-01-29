Toby Lock's MK Dons ratings after the win over Harrogate Town

The scoreline and the victory though does not tell the full story, with Scott Lindsey admitting the performance, while not shy of effort, was ‘rubbish’ as Dons held on and nearly threw it away in stoppage time, only for Alex Gilbey to rescue them at the death with a stunning winner.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Craig MacGillivray - 6.5
Was the keeper under more pressure during the game, but watched a lot of efforts sail off target. Saw a lot of the ball at his feet when Dons constantly played back to him | Jane Russell
2. Nathan Thompson - 5.5
Gave Dons a bit of defensive structure but worryingly limped out after just 25 minutes | Jane Russell
3. Nico Lawrence - 4.5
Kept Harrogate at bay for the most part, but offered up too many chances with loose balls and a lack of urgency with second-balls | Jane Russell
4. Top Don: Charlie Waller - 6.5
Blocked cross after cross down his flank, one of the only starters to come away with a bit of credit | Jane Russell
