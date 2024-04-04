Tomlinson could feature against Forest Green but Dennis remains out

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson could be in the matchday squad as soon as Saturday after the injury he suffered on Good Friday is not as bad as first thought.

The Easter Monday fixture was only the second league game the 23-year-old has missed since signing for MK Dons in August, with fears initially that he would miss the remainder of the season with the knock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, head coach Mike Williamson said Tomlinson has been in good spirits since the injury and could even feature on Saturday against Forest Green Rovers, but will be treated carefully so not to worsen any potential issues.

“He's doing well, if you ask him!” said Williamson. “I have to speak to the physios still, but again it's another niggle. I don't think it's too serious but it's something we can't risk. He'll have to go through a few tests in the next few day to see how he is. He might be available for the game, he might not be.

“He's a huge part of the team, incredibly hungry on and off the field. He's single-minded, driven and he's relentless.”

Another man on the comeback trail is Jack Tucker, who was amongst the substitutes against Notts County on Monday as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the defender Williamson said: “We want to get him up to speed as quickly as we can. We haven't been able to see a lot of him, but what we did see was very encouraging. He's a big strong centre-half, good aerially and with his feet so he's a manager's dream.”

Striker Matt Dennis though is a few weeks away from making his return. Missing since his brace against Crewe Alexandra on March 16, Dennis could still return before the end of the campaign.

Williamson said: “He's out for a couple more weeks. It's disappointing but it's only a niggle. He's in good spirits, it's the nature of the industry. You have to stay positive, stay focussed.