Tomlinson guarantees he will get back to scoring ways for MK Dons

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson has backed himself to add more goals to his tally before the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has six strikes to name since signing for MK Dons in the summer window from Peterborough, with five assists too. But recently, despite coming agonisingly close to adding to his account, he has been thwarted.

Two stunning saves and a dubious refereeing decision denied him at least one goal against Wrexham, while he has also had good efforts against Newport County and Barrow blocked.

Not one to be shy of confidence though, Tomlinson said he has no doubts more goals will come his way in the remaining ten games of the season.

"It is coming," he said. "I've got plenty more coming, don't worry! If I keep knocking on the door, they'll come, it's inevitable. There is a lot more to come from me.

"As frustrating as it was, it just wasn't meant to be at that time. But there will be more before the season is done.

"It has been a positive season, I've still got a way to go. I knew what I could do, I wasn't surprised. I knew if I could get a run of games, I would be able to do what I have done.