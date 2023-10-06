Tomlinson predicts an upturn in MK Dons’ results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Tomlinson admitted MK Dons have fallen short in their last few games but believes a win is coming.

It has been six League Two matches since Dons last tasted victory, beating Doncaster Rovers back in August. While they had chances to see off Sutton, Harrogate and Walsall in the last three games, they have remained frustrated, with supporters voicing their displeasure after the loss on Saturday to the Sulphurites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomlinson, 23, acknowledged the side had fallen short in recent weeks, but felt after coming close against Walsall on Tuesday night, a win is just around the corner.

“We know, results-wise, it’s not good enough for this club, we’re not blind to that,” he said. “But the performances have been good, could be better, but we’ve been in control of games, we just need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“In the last three games, I feel like we've been in control, I don't feel like we were going to lose any of them. But we need to get one over the line, need the ball to break for us, need to score the goals and the wins should have come.

“If we got an early goal against Walsall or against Harrogate, I think we go on to win those games. It's frustrating, but we're feeling good as a team. We've been playing better, we just need to get one over the line and then more will follow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham Alexander’s side take on Gillingham on Saturday, led in the short term by former Dons assistant manager Keith Millen following Thursday’s sacking of Neil Harris.

After having a decent start to the season, Gillingham have had a similar slump through September, and Tomlinson expects a touch test at Priestfield.

He said: “We’re in the same boat, but we’ll be ready to battle, and I have full confidence we can get three points.

“They've had a good start to the season. They're tough and well organised. We know what we can do, we know we can go there, dominate and get the three points.