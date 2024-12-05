Tomlinson set to miss MK Dons' trip to Barrow with heel injury

Joe Tomlinson | Jane Russell

The wing-back has been nearly ever-present since he arrived at the club in 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heel problem looks set to keep Joe Tomlinson out of MK Dons’ trip to Barrow this weekend.

The 24-year-old missed his first league game of the season on Tuesday night when he was out of the 3-0 win over Chesterfield at Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Withdrawn at half-time in the previous game against Cheltenham Town, Tomlinson has complained of an issue in his foot, Scott Lindsey has confirmed, and despite going 16 days between games, the head coach is not expecting the wing-back to return to training until next week.

“It's his heel - plantar fasciitis,” he confirmed. “It's at the bottom of his heel. He's had a few injections, it's settling down now so hopefully he'll be back on the grass next week.”

His replacement on Tuesday though, in the form of Joe Pritchard, made an immediate impact, setting up Scott Hogan to open the scoring after just 12 seconds.

The 28-year-old said he has been eager for opportunities in Lindsey’s first-team recently, something which the head coach said he was pleased to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great start for Pritch,” said Lindsey. “He's been really good for us, trained really well, been brilliant around the place, and has come knocking on my door a lot of times asking to play.

“We've got an injury to Joe Tomlinson there at the moment so we gave him a go. I'm really pleased for him (after Chesterfield), he's had to show patience but he took his chance.

“He took a bit of a knock, and he's not played loads so we pulled him early, but he will be good for those minutes in him.”