Tomlinson's goal-scoring instincts took over in Salford brace

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson said he didn't have time to think about his finishes after scoring a double against Salford City on Saturday.

Securing MK Dons' first away win since August with the 4-2 triumph at the Peninsula Stadium, the former Peterborough United man's second and third goals for the club saw Dons overturn a 2-1 deficit at the break.

His first goal of the day came five minutes after the restart, taking a touch from Alex Gilbey's poke through before blasting the ball under the keeper.

Then, with 18 minutes to go, Tomlinson caught the Salford defence napping to get on the end of Jack Payne's through ball, bending in a wonderful left-footed first-time finish to give Dons the lead.

After opening his scoring account during the win over Bradford last month with an equally great finish, Tomlinson admitted he tries not to think when he's faced with an opportunity in front of goal.

"You can't think in those situations - when you start thinking, that's when they go wrong!" he said. "I'll keep getting into those positions, and hopefully more goals will come."

Speaking about his brace, Tomlinson said: "When Gilbs passed me the ball, it was head down and put my foot through it. The second one dropped to me and it was just about getting a strike off."