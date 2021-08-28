Mo Eisa received treatment at Stadium MK but limped out after suffering this injury. His goal though got Dons going as he fired them in front just before half time, while Matt O’Riley netted their second five minutes from time in the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley

Liam Manning admitted it was too early to tell how badly goal-scorer Mo Eisa was injured after he hobbled out of the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

His moment of quality on the stroke of half-time was just about the only bright point in a drab first half, beating his man not once but twice as he fired Dons in front.

Eisa then almost turned provider as he whipped a ball into the mix nine minutes after the restart but took a hit in doing so and had to go off.

“I only quickly spoke to the medical staff afterwards but we'll have to wait to see how it settles,” said head coach Manning afterwards.

Eisa’s goal though would give Dons the upper hand heading in at half-time, and Manning admitted it changed the tone of his team-talk as a result.

He continued: “The timing of the goal played a huge part in the outcome. We could go in and have a slightly different conversation with the players, be a bit more relaxed. Coming in at 0-0 would have seen a few more frustrated faces. The goal put us at ease.