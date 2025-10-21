Top two spot for MK Dons means little but not nothing at early stage

There is still a long way to go, but being there or thereabouts helps

Moving into second spot in League Two has MK Dons well placed to be in the hunt for promotion, even though there are three quarters of the season yet to go.

Four wins in a row have launched Dons back into the automatic spots, having dropped as low as 15th prior to the start of the run a few weeks ago. Such is the tight nature of the division at this point, any of six teams could jump above Paul Warne’s side on Saturday should results go against them.

Being in the conversation though, being in and around the mix at this stage and with momentum on their side, Warne says it is a positive thing to be at the sharp end of the standings at this early stage, especially in the lead-up to the half-way stage.

“You want to go up, you want to be in the top six to give yourself a chance,” he said. “If you’re in the top eight or ten come the turn of the year you’re in good nick. But to be there now is obviously good, but it doesn’t count for anything.”

At this stage last year, Port Vale were leading the way from Walsall and Notts County, with Dons down in eighth as they began the winning league run which would ultimately keep them up come May. Neither the Saddlers nor the Magpies would taste the champagne at the end of the season, though eventual champions Doncaster Rovers were sat fifth after 13 games played.

For Warne, while the league position is good for confidence, he said at this stage, it is still fairly meaningless.

He continued: “If I showed you the league table at this time last year, probably first few didn’t go up.

“Any manager who doesn’t look at the table is lying - why wouldn’t you look at the table, that’s ridiculous! You have to know where you are.

“I’m aware that form is temporary. We’re in a good place, we’ve got lads coming back and we’ll have more decisions to make soon.”