Tough love will get the best out of young striker Dean

Fan-favourite Max Dean will continue to be used sparingly by MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson despite his lively showings since his move from Leeds United in January.

The teenage striker is yet to make his first career professional start, but has seven substitute appearances to his name for Dons, and a goal in the 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers last month.

Coming off the bench to make lively cameo appearances, Dean has become a quick favourite amongst Dons supporters for his youthful enthusiasm and exciting style.

But Jackson said he remains wary not to let Dean fully off the leash just yet, with the youngster still learning his trade in the professional game.

That said, the man who brought him from Yorkshire said Dean is doing all the right things to endear himself to his new team-mates and the coaches at Stadium MK.

“I know what he's about, and his potential,” said Jackson. “We said he'll make an impact at times this season, and he's shown that in the roles he's played for us.

“He had a great chance to score on Saturday (Accrington), and I backed him to score there, but he got into that position. He worked hard from a physical point of view, up there by himself, pressing and closing down.

“The fans love him, he's a character, and the players have really warmed to him. For any young player coming to a club, getting the respect of your peers within the dressing room, particularly the senior players, is a big moment for any player.

“But he has to keep working hard. Deano knows from our relationship that I'll be on him every day. Robbie Stockdale sees the potential too but knows he needs pushing. But Max will tell you that, and he thrives on it.

