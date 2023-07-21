Tough pre-season schedule is improving improve Dons’ mood - Waller

He may have had to play waiter for his team-mates after losing a game in training, but Charlie Waller said he is enjoying his first pre-season camp as a professional footballer.

The 18-year-old, who signed his first pro deal last month, was made to pay the price of defeat by serving up some of his MK Dons team-mates with their dinners while out in Germany this week - all in the name of team bonding and fun as the squad prepare for the League Two season ahead.

The defender, who skipper the U18s last season, is taking part in his first pre-season campaign with the senior squad and has echoed the message from several other players that it has been a physically tough few weeks under Graham Alexander.

But Waller said the nature of the sessions have not only made the side stronger on the pitch, but also socially too.

He said: “It has been really good, tough. It's been really different - I thought the U18s pre-season last year was tough, but compared to this, it's very different. It's really helping though, so it's good.

“Every day, I've been feeling fitter and fitter, but I'm also feeling better on the ball, even when I'm tired. It will only improve us in the long run.

“It was hard for me last year, I wasn’t quite involved in the first-team, I was behind a lot of players. Being around it every day this year though has helped me bond with everyone, and get to know everyone.

