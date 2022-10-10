Toughest time of O’Hora’s Dons career so far

Warren O‘Hora admitted MK Dons’ start to the season is the toughest he has experienced in his career so far.

The 23-year-old, who has taken over the captain’s armband recently in the absence of Dean Lewington from the starting line-up, is into his third season at the club but it has not been a positive one so far.

With the club down in 22nd after their seventh defeat in 11 games in League One on Saturday to Shrewsbury Town, O’Hora said it is the lowest he has felt since arriving at the club from Brighton in the summer of 2020.

He said: “It's football - I'm still young, I'm 23, and we've got a young group and we all have to go through it. It's another experience for me to start a season like this. I'm still learning, tryin to improve like everyone.

“We've got highs and lows of football.”

The body language of the Dons players throughout the game at Montgomery Waters Meadow looked like a team down on their luck, and it went from bad to worse when Dawson Devoy was sent off on the hour mark just as Zak Jules had pulled the score back to 2-1.

With confidence low at the moment, O’Hora said the team need to make their own luck and boost their confidence away from the pitch and do not take it into games with them.

“You make your own luck at times as well, and you make your own confidence too - if the gaffer puts you in, that's all the confidence you should need. You're in the team for a reason, you're good enough to play for us.

“I think sometimes some of the lads need to have that belief, and do what you're told to do in the team.

“Winning games obviously gives you more confidence, and losing them doesn't, it's black and white like that.