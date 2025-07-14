Training camp bonds have galvanised the squad - Warne

The head coach was pleased with the way the players returned from Spain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bonding experience for the players while on their Spanish training camp will help them more so than the work with the football, Paul Warne believes.

The MK Dons squad spent a week on the continent living amongst each other, opening up with a series of speeches as well as being put through their paces physically by the head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That physical element though, while setting themselves up for the new season, was not the most important thing to have come from the trip according to Warne.

“It’s not so much about the football, but the group getting together, knowing a bit more about each other and learning what winning looks like,” he said afterwards. “It set out what I wanted it to do. They all know each other a bit more, and selfishly, I’d inherited two managers in 10 months, and it was a real mix of players.

“Getting off the plane after that trip, it was the first time I felt this was all my staff, all my players, no hangovers. From that point of view, it was brilliant.

“Over the course of the season, there will be good, bad and amazing times and you have to stick together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want players to still say ‘good morning’ even if I’m not picking them. I’m not the enemy, but I have to pick 11 players to win a game. You spend so much time together, you have to know each other.

“Hopefully, it’s brought them all together. Life is all about friendships and relationships, I’m a romantic like that, and if it helps you win football matches then all the better. You have people come in and out of your life, and you should want to get to know them a bit more enjoyable.”