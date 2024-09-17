Training ground a 'must-have and a must-do' for new Dons CEO Hart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New chief executive Neil Hart wants to meet with Milton Keynes City Council swiftly to get the ball rolling on MK Dons’ plans to build a training ground at the National Bowl.
Hart, who took up his new role on Monday, said he has a lot on his plate to get his teeth stuck into, but highlighted the need for a training ground to help ensure the players and staff are best prepared on the pitch, which can lead to business successes off it.
After the owners highlighted the need for it, Hart echoed their desires for swift action.
“It's a must-have and a must-do,” he told the Citizen. “I need to get into the detail of that, but it's a key ambition of ours to establish and provide a training ground which can give the players a home. That's their bread and butter, their Monday to Friday, where they live and work.
“We need to give them the right environment so they can develop and be the best versions of themselves on the pitch. It's a high priority on our list.”
Hart admitted Stadium MK and the estate surrounding it is something barely any other club can boast in the English footballing pyramid. However, now into it’s 17th season, even the stadium itself needs sprucing up and bringing up-to-date.
He continued: “What Pete (Winkelman, former chairman) has built here is brilliant, the stadium is Premier League quality.
“Some of the details need addressing, some of the digital assets for example, but in terms of the infrastructure, no-one has a portfolio like this from a real estate point of view in the Premier League, let alone the EFL.
“That removes the ceiling for us, and with the right people we can move upwards.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.